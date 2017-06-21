Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-71S near Crestwood

The accident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Oldham County Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at 8:41 a.m. at the 12 1/2 mile marker near Crestwood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said cars, a van and a semi were involved in the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.