Warren Sapp to donate brain for medical research

Sens. Cory Booker, Chris Murphy and Brian Schatz hosted a three-part Facebook Live "field trip" to the Congressional Budget Office. Booker said the purpose of the trip was to show how difficult it was to obtain a copy of the Republican healthcare bill.More >>
The data showed that people who ate fried potatoes two or more times a week were linked with a doubled risk of dying early compared to those who ate no fried potatoes.More >>
Democrats say they'll begin using procedural moves to slow the Senate's work to protest how Republicans are drafting their health care overhaul behind closed doors.More >>
NFL Hall of Famer and Osceola-native Cortez Kennedy has passed away.More >>
Deshaun Watson is now an NFL quarterback.More >>
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
The New Orleans Saints have selected Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad with their last pick of the draft.More >>
With the 6th pick of the first round, the New York Jets have picked former LSU safety Jamal Adams.More >>
