What's coming and going on Netflix in July

(RNN) - It's summertime, and Netflix seems to be pushing a few more kid-friendly titles such as Free Willy and Hugo and a few Disney creations, although somehow Jackass: Number Two snuck its way in the list.

But the big movie for kids, the cultural touchstone film that is still spoofed 35 years after its release, will be out July 1: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Parents can expose a new generation of children to a little alien who loves Reeses Pieces and is extremely kind, and that in a big scary world of adult rules, when you do what's right and help those who need it, maybe your bike will fly through the air.

Another big movie to hit the streaming service in July is the first Star Wars movie outside of the mains storyline - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

A few movies are exiting the stage which are targeted for adults - Working Girl and Blazing Saddles to name a few. So you have a few more days to marvel at the big hairstyles of the 1980s and to watch the joy of cowboys eating beans.

All title and dates are subject to change:

Available July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney's The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion - Liar's Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

Available July 2

El Chema: Season 1

Available July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4

The Standups: Season 1- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 5

iZombie: Season 3

Available July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

Available July 7

Castlevania: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1 Mile to You (Life at These Speeds)

Available July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Available July 9

Lion

Available July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents: The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14

Friends From College: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To the Bone - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

Available July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl's Story

Available July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

Available July 21

Ozark: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 1- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 22

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24

Victor

Available July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Munroe Island

Available July 28

The Incredible Jessica James - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 – release date is still to be determined

LAST CALL

Leaving July 1

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission

Titanic's Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America's Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie's New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

Leaving July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving July 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 11

Opposite Field

Leaving July 12

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Leaving July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at my Pain

Leaving July 15

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.