What's coming and going on Netflix in July

(RNN) - It's summertime, and Netflix seems to be pushing a few more kid-friendly titles such as Free Willy and Hugo and a few Disney creations, although somehow Jackass: Number Two snuck its way in the list.

But the big movie for kids, the cultural touchstone film that is still spoofed 35 years after its release, will be out July 1: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Parents can expose a new generation of children to a little alien who loves Reeses Pieces and is extremely kind, and that in a big scary world of adult rules, when you do what's right and help those who need it, maybe your bike will fly through the air.

Another big movie to hit the streaming service in July is the first Star Wars movie outside of the mains storyline - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

A few movies are exiting the stage which are targeted for adults - Working Girl and Blazing Saddles to name a few. So you have a few more days to marvel at the big hairstyles of the 1980s and to watch the joy of cowboys eating beans.

All title and dates are subject to change:

Available July 1

  • Titanic
  • The Originals: Season 4
  • Free Willy
  • Disney's The Mighty Ducks
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
  • El Barco: Season 1
  • The Truth Is in the Stars
  • Deep Water: Season 1
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Hostages (Israel): Season 2
  • Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
  • The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
  • Albion: The Enchanted Stallion - Liar's Dice
  • Offspring: Season 6
  • Boat Trip
  • Mixed Signals
  • Delicatessen
  • Caramel
  • Yours Fatefully: Season 1
  • The Ultimatum: Season 1
  • Unriddle II
  • Unriddle
  • Yes We Can!: Season 1
  • Spice Up: Season 1
  • World at Your Feet: Season 1   
  • Emma
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • Last Night
  • Out of Thin Air
  • Witnesses: Season 2    
  • The Longest Yard
  • Jackass: Number Two
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Are We Done Yet?
  • The Land Before Time  
  • Dad
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving 
  • Here Alone
  • Spawn: The Movie
  • Code Name: The Cleaner
  • The Astronaut Farmer
  • Best in Show
  • Proof of Life
  • Matchstick Men
  • Taking Lives
  • Police Academy

Available July 2

  • El Chema: Season 1

Available July 3

  • Diamond Cartel
  • Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4

  • The Standups: Season 1- NETFLIX ORIGINAL  

Available July 5

  • iZombie: Season 3

Available July 6

  • Speech & Debate
  • The Void
  • Butter

Available July 7

  • Castlevania: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Luna Petunia: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • 1 Mile to You (Life at These Speeds)

Available July 8

  • Bad Santa 2
  • Horse Dancer

Available July 9

  • Lion

Available July 11

  • Gabriel Iglesias Presents: The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14

  • Friends From College: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL  
  • To the Bone - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Chasing Coral - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile - NETFLIX ORIGINAL    

Available July 15

  • Rake: Season 4
  • West Coast Customs: Season 4

Available July 17

  • Uncertain Glory
  • Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
  • A Cowgirl's Story

Available July 18

  • Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20

  • Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

Available July 21

  • Ozark: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL    
  • Last Chance U: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • The Worst Witch: Season 1- NETFLIX ORIGINAL   

Available July 22

  • Railroad Tigers

Available July 24

  • Victor

Available July 25

  • Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Munroe Island

Available July 28

  • The Incredible Jessica James - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   
  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL   

Available July 31

  • After The Reality
  • Checkpoint
  • Dark Night
  • Taking Earth
  • Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 – release date is still to be determined

LAST CALL 

Leaving July 1

  • Blazing Saddles
  • American Pie Presents: Band Camp
  • Flicka 2
  • 9/11: Stories in Fragments
  • Secrets: The Sphinx
  • Batman
  • Working Girl
  • Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
  • An Unmarried Woman
  • Hello, Dolly!
  • MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7
  • Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5
  • Futurama: Season 6
  • Day of the Kamikaze
  • Mystery Files: Hitler
  • Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
  • Nazi Temple of Doom
  • The Hunt for Bin Laden
  • The Incredible Bionic Man
  • History in HD: The Last Bomb Secrets: A Viking Map?
  • Secrets: Richard III Revealed
  • Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission
  • Titanic's Final Mystery
  • Samurai Headhunters
  • America's Secret D-Day Disaster
  • Black Wings
  • Blondie's New York
  • Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
  • Death Beach
  • Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
  • American Pie Presents: Beta House
  • Hugo
  • American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
  • Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
  • While You Were Sleeping
  • Kate & Leopold
  • El Dorado

Leaving July 3

  • The Last Samurai
  • Two Weeks Notice

Leaving July 6

  • Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 11

  • Opposite Field

Leaving July 12

  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Adventures of Pepper and Paula
  • In the Basement

Leaving July 13

  • Kevin Hart: Laugh at my Pain

Leaving July 15

  • Lessons for a Kiss
  • All That Glitters

