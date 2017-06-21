What's coming and going on Netflix in July

Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Passive TV watching could soon be a thing of the past. Netflix is rolling out new interactive programming targeted toward kids.More >>
Passive TV watching could soon be a thing of the past. Netflix is rolling out new interactive programming targeted toward kids.More >>
A whole host of movies are going to be at your disposal starting on July 1st, including all the original Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.More >>
A whole host of movies are going to be at your disposal starting on July 1st, including all the original Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.More >>
It's Father's Day, and television fans are getting in on the celebration of all things dad by poking fun at their favorite small screen patriarchs and all their various eccentricitiesMore >>
It's Father's Day, and television fans are getting in on the celebration of all things dad by poking fun at their favorite small screen patriarchs and all their various eccentricitiesMore >>
Glenn Close is returning to TV for the first time since Damages.More >>
Glenn Close is returning to TV for the first time since Damages.More >>
It's no Dog Wick, but it still sounds pretty cool: Lionsgate is developing a TV series spin-off of the John Wick film franchise called The Continental.More >>
It's no Dog Wick, but it still sounds pretty cool: Lionsgate is developing a TV series spin-off of the John Wick film franchise called The Continental.More >>
Lindsay Lohan, who's British now, is mounting a comeback across the pond.More >>
Lindsay Lohan, who's British now, is mounting a comeback across the pond.More >>
We're past the point of having to preface discussions of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley)'s tragic death with spoiler warnings, aren't we?More >>
We're past the point of having to preface discussions of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley)'s tragic death with spoiler warnings, aren't we?More >>
Adam West, who played the titular caped crusader on TV's Batman, died Friday night, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 88.More >>
Adam West, who played the titular caped crusader on TV's Batman, died Friday night, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 88.More >>
HBO has just released the trailer for what will undoubtedly be one of the funniest TV events of the summer, Tour de Pharmacy.More >>
HBO has just released the trailer for what will undoubtedly be one of the funniest TV events of the summer, Tour de Pharmacy.More >>
Danny Dias, who competed on Season 13 of MTV's adventure competition series Road Rules in 2004, has died. He was 33.More >>
Danny Dias, who competed on Season 13 of MTV's adventure competition series Road Rules in 2004, has died. He was 33.More >>