Police: Auto theft suspect later robbed his victim's business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on charges that he stole a car, tried to sell it back to its owner and then robbed the man's business.

Dajour Cortese Cameron, 18, of Louisville, is charged with robbery and theft of an auto.

A Louisville Metro Police Department arrest report says Cameron and another person stole the car on June 15 from the parking lot of A&A Smokers Outlet, 5909 Terry Road. The two men returned to the store the next day and offered to sell the car back to the victim for $150. The victim refused and the men left.

Approximately two hours later, the report says Cameron and his partner, along with several others, returned to the store and robbed it at gunpoint. Cameron stood outside the store serving as a lookout while the others committed the holdup. The suspect fled in a waiting car after the robbery.

A not guilty plea was entered by the court for Cameron at his arraignment and a public defender was appointed to represent him. Bond was set at $25,000 cash and Cameron's next court date was scheduled for June 30.

