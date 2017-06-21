Health experts warn the dangers of hot car deaths

A child was safely removed after being found in this van parked on Witherspoon St. in downtown Louisville on June 20. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the first official day of summer 2017, and temperatures are expected to be in the 90s. Despite the yearly warning, there are a number of instances in WAVE Country, and across the nation, where children are left in hot cars. In many of those cases, things end tragically.



According to Norton Children's Hospital, since 1998 more than 700 children nationwide - including 16 in Kentucky - have died from heat stroke while left unattended in vehicles. Kentucky ranks 12th worst in that category. Indiana has reported nine deaths during that time, placing the Hoosier state 34th. More than half of child heat stroke deaths occur because parents or caregivers become distracted and exit their vehicle without their child. Thirty percent occur because a child was playing in an unattended vehicle, and became trapped.

It doesn't have to be a hot day for things to go horribly wrong very quickly.

"There isn't a window that's safe to leave your child in a car," Erika Janes from Norton Children's Hospital said.

Experts advise parents and caregivers to put prevention strategies into place, such as:

•Choose an item that is needed at your next stop — a cellphone or purse, for example — and place it on the floor in front of the child in the back seat.

•Make "look before you leave" a routine whenever you get out of the car.

•Set the alarm on your cellphone as a reminder to drop off your child at school or day care.

•Arrange for your child's school or day care provider to call you if your child does not show up.

•Set your computer calendar to remind you with a question such as, "Did you drop off at child care today?"

It takes just 10 minutes for the temperature inside a vehicle to rise up to 20 degrees. On an 80 degree day, the temperature inside a closed car quickly can exceed 100 degrees.

A child's body will shut down quickly.

"They are going to start perspiring," Janes said. "Babies heart rate and breathing is 3 to 5 times faster than what we do. Once that sweating stops you are in dire straits, organs fail and you will lose your child."

We've seen local cases where that has happened.

In April 2016, Lavonte Swain, 2, died after he was accidentally left in a hot SUV for hours while in the care of a daycare employee.

Mollie Shouse's son, Kenton Brown, 2, died in a hot car in May 2011.

There have been close calls even recently,

On Tuesday in Louisville, Louisville Fire and Rescue had to break out the window of a van to rescue a 9-month-old child. The child was not harmed.

On Monday, police say an Evansville woman left her four-month-old boy in a hot car. Evansville police say Kelly Decorrevont left her baby in her car as she shopped for a few hours inside Walmart. The baby was spotted in the backseat of the car, which was parked on the side of the building by a Walmart employee. When police got there, they broke the window open, grabbed the baby and immediately got the child to a hospital. Decorrevont was arrested. At last check, the baby is being cared for by Child Protective Services.

Janes warns that cracking a window or parking in the shade in the heat isn't a solution either.

