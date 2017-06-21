Mount Washington teen killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A 16-year-old Bullitt County boy died early Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Shelby County.

Kentucky State Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 8100 block of Mount Eden Road (KY 53) at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation found that three juveniles were in a vehicle traveling north on Mount Eden Road when it exited the right side of the roadway, slammed into an earthen embankment and overturned, ejecting the rear passenger.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Shelbyville, was taken to Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville with minor injuries. The front passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Waddy, suffered minor injuries and refused transport to a hospital. The rear passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Mount Washington, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.