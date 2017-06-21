VIDEO: 'Zombies vs. The Government' on 'Hollywood Game Night' premiere, Jane Lynch says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Zombies will battle the government when Hollywood Game Night returns with all-new episodes.

That's what host Jane Lynch told WAVE 3 News anchor Julian Glover when they discussed what's coming up on the fifth season of the popular quiz show.



WATCH: Jane Lynch's WAVE 3 News interview

Lynch said the cast of AMC's The Walking Dead (the zombies) will take on the cast of HBO's Veep (the government) on the season premiere. Also coming up, the casts of NBC's This Is Us and Superstore will do battle on the couches.

Watch the season premiere of Hollywood Game Night Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

