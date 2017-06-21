Prosecutor: Court docs in Shayna Hubers murder trial were forged

Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Nearly 20 people are out of their homes, losing everything due to fire and water damage.More >>
Nearly 20 people are out of their homes, losing everything due to fire and water damage.More >>
SkillsUSA's 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference is the world's largest showcase of skilled trades, career and technical education.More >>
SkillsUSA's 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference is the world's largest showcase of skilled trades, career and technical education.More >>
The alleged assault happened Nov. 12, 2016 at the University of Louisville football game against Wake Forest at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
The alleged assault happened Nov. 12, 2016 at the University of Louisville football game against Wake Forest at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
June 21 is National Selfie Day, and to celebrate, WAVE 3 News viewers shared their selfies with us.More >>
June 21 is National Selfie Day, and to celebrate, WAVE 3 News viewers shared their selfies with us.More >>