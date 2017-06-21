Official: Oakland mayor bungled police sex misconduct probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A court-appointed California investigator has blamed Oakland's mayor and the city's former police chief for mishandling and downplaying a sexual misconduct scandal in the city's police department.
Investigator Ed Swanson in documents filed in court Wednesday puts much of the blame on former Police Chief Sean Whent but also singles out Mayor Libby Schaaf for failing to monitor the case after she vowed dramatic reforms.
Swanson's report faults police for failing to launch a serious investigation into a teenager's claims she had sex with as many as two dozen officers starting when she was 16.
The city paid the victim almost $1 million to settle her legal claims. Seven current and former officers face criminal charges.
Schaaf's spokesman Michael Hunt did not immediately return a telephone message left Wednesday.
