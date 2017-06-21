Stoked! 511 California surfers paddle out to set record

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Southern California surfers are stoked after setting a Guinness World Record for largest surf paddle-out.
The record became official Tuesday after 511 surfers formed a circle and held hands for one minute while floating off Huntington Beach.
The Orange County Register says (http://bit.ly/2sWjn3m ) the group contended with morning fog, strong currents and large waves.
The paddle-out was conceived as a way to celebrate surfing making it into the Olympic summer games for the first time in 2020.
The newspaper says it was also to plant a seed: If Los Angeles gets the nod for the 2024 or 2028 Olympics, Huntington Beach wants to host the surfing event.
___
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
