MISSING: Paducah police search for missing man

Paducah police are looking for a man who was last seen on Monday, June 19.

According to a release from the department, Joe Ford Jr., 64, was last seen when he went to bed around 8:45 p.m.

His wife told officers that Ford normally leaves their home about 5:30 a.m. She said she was asleep when he left for the day Tuesday morning.

Investigators said it is unlike Ford to not call or return text messages to his wife.

Ford is about six-foot-three and weighs about 200 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair. He is driving a 2010 black GMC Acadia.

If you have information about Ford's whereabouts or if you think you've seen him, you are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

