Real Time Crime Center helps police trace gun to convicted felon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro's Real Time Crime Center helped officers trace a gun to a convicted felon.

Officers were dispatched to Shelby Park on Tuesday night, after there were reports of a gun found near the basketball court, according to a police report.

The Real Time Crime Center was contacted, and through video footage, officers were soon able to identify the suspect as Binky Valentino, 24.

Police determined through CourtNet records that Valentino was a convicted felon.

Valentino claimed he was holding the gun for someone else, but did admit to having it and placing it on the ground, according to the report.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond.

