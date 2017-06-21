Mike Rowe visits, encourages SkillsUSA students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A longtime supporter of Skills USA showed up on Wednesday to thank students for working hard and learning trade skills that will contribute to America’s workforce.

"Skills USA is among the best-kept secrets, tragically," said Mike Rowe, former host of the Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs and the CNN show Somebody's Gotta Do It.

Rowe is an advocate for teaching trade skills for job positions that are in high demand across the United States.

"The message to the kids is 'good for you,'" said Rowe. "The message to the kids is 'you're the best hope that this country has for closing the skills gap.'"

Rowe said a lack of job trade skills is a looming problem that faces the American workforce. It’s an issue that’s been getting attention from President Donald Trump as he continues to tour the United States and push for job creation.

"When I see the White House or anyone in a position of power behind that message ... can't hurt!" Rowe explained.

Rowe encouraged students to "show up" and work hard. He’s even created scholarships for students pursuing trade schools in various industries.

"It's not enough to do the hard thing or the difficult thing. You have to. It's to do it and find a way to like it," offered Rowe.

