Smith, Rays finally catch Hamilton in rundown, beat Reds 8-3

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya throws out a baseball made entirely of LEGO pieces during the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in St. Petersbu...

(Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco (39) in unable to field a foul ball as Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman (46) looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesd...

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Trevor Plouffe reacts as he hugs Steven Souza Jr. after Plouffe hit a home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in St. Peter...

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton, right, steals second base as Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Daniel Robertson loses the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Trevor Plouffe (14) chases Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton (6) after Hamilton was caught in a rundown during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. H...

By MARK DIDTLERAssociated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay left fielder Mallex Smith rushed in to tag out speedy Billy Hamilton after a lengthy rundown, highlighting the Rays' 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Hamilton stole his major league-leading 31st base in the fourth inning. But he later got trapped when he thought about scoring from second base on a two-out grounder by Eugenio Suarez that shortstop Daniel Robertson bobbled.

It took five throws to nab Hamilton between home and third, with six Rays lined up ready to take part in the rundown. Smith dashed from the outfield and was stationed at third to take a throw and tag Hamilton.

Smith also singled twice, extending his hitting streak to 12 games for Tampa Bay. The string has taken place since he was recalled from Triple-A Durham on June 9 to replace Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, out with a broken right hip.

Trevor Plouffe homered for his new team and Taylor Featherston also connected for Tampa Bay. Steven Souza Jr. and Logan Morrison each drove in two runs.

The Rays also cost themselves on the bases. Plouffe and Taylor Featherston both were thrown out at third attempting to advance on hits, and Souza was picked off second.

Erasmo Ramirez (4-2), who was 0-2 with a 10.06 ERA over his previous four starts, held the Reds hitless until Scott Schebler launched his 20th home run leading off the fifth.

Schebler added an RBI single in the sixth. Cincinnati dropped the final two games of the series after winning the opener to stop a nine-game skid.

Chase Whitley entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, and worked out of the jam. He pitched the ninth to get his second save.

Plouffe was cut by Oakland last week. He hit a solo homer in a two-run fourth off Tim Adleman (4-4) that put Tampa Bay up 3-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (right elbow) could return to start Saturday at Washington.

Rays: OF Colby Rasmus was out of the lineup because of hip soreness. He missed the first month of the season recovering from hip surgery. ... SS Tim Beckham, hit by a pitch on the left hand Monday, didn't play.

GETTING A BREAK

Rays 3B Evan Longoria, mired in a 2-for-19 slide, was rested.

LEGO LEAGUE

Lego artist Nathan Sawaya threw the ceremonial first pitch with a baseball he made out of Legos.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo will be called up from Double-A Pensacola to make his major league debut Friday night against Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (8-2).

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (5-4) looks to improve on his 3-7 record and 4.69 ERA against Baltimore in the opener of a three-games series with Orioles on Friday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.