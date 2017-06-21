Local fighter following in the footsteps of The Greatest

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Carlos Dixon is making his pro boxing debut on a big stage.

The 20 year-old is on the fight card for an event presented by Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Championship Boxing on Saturday night in Freedom Hall.

"It's great, I'm blessed, I've just been waiting for the opportunity," Dixon said.

He'll fight DeAngelo Huggins in an arena with plenty of boxing history.

"Jimmy Ellis had his debut, Cassius Clay had his debut in Freedom Hall too, it's great, I've got big shoes to fill," Dixon said. Clay, who of course, later became Muhammad Ali, made his debut in October of 1960. Ellis and Ali are two of four Louisville boxers who went on to become heavyweight champions. Marvin Hart and Greg Page are the others.

Dixon says one thing will remain the same from his amateur bouts. "Everybody is nervous, you're about to get in a fight. You're always going to be nervous, if you're not, there's an issue."

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

