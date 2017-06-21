NASA launches solar eclipse website

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be ground zero for complete darkness on August 21. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are only two short months until the sky across North America turns dark in the middle of the day.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is counting down to the total Solar Eclipse on August 21. The total solar eclipse will appear over a 70-mile wide path that will cross the United States from Oregon to South Carolina.

NASA has launched a special website that explains the science of a solar eclipse, fun projects to do during the eclipse, eclipse safety and lists nationwide eclipse events.

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be ground zero for complete darkness at 1:24 CDT.

WAVE 3 News is covering Kentucky's Darkest Day and the weather up to the event.

