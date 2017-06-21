Boxing at 4th Street Live

Louisville , KY (WAVE ) - It's official, boxing is back in Louisville

Boxer held open workouts in a ring at 4th Street LIVE on Wednesday afternoon.

Thanks in large part to former boxing champ, Evander Holyfield, big time boxing is back in the home of the Greatest.

"I'm passing back. I'm doing pretty much what Ali did," Holyfield said. "Ali went all around the world and helped people."

One of the feature bouts on the card, the professional debut for Louisville's own, Carlos Dixon.

"I'm very excited. I'm still kind of like, you know, got to pinch yourself because it's all happening really fast," Dixon said.

Fans got a chance to meet the champ, and get an up close look at some of the prep that goes into a fight. An event that has been a dream for TKO Boxing's James Dixon.

"To see this day and to do it in the hometown of Louisville, Kentucky it gives me chills," Dixon said. He trains his son, Carlos.

There are plenty of tickets available for Saturday night's fights.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

