Local boxers turn out for open workouts at 4th Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE - It's official - boxing is back in Louisville.

Open workouts were held in a ring at 4th Street LIVE! on Wednesday afternoon.

Thanks in large part to former boxing champ Evander Holyfield, big time boxing is back in the home of "the Greatest."

"I'm passing back. I'm doing pretty much what Ali did," Holyfield said. "Ali went all around the world and helped people."

One of the feature bouts on the card is the professional debut for Louisville's own Carlos Dixon.

"I'm very excited," Dixon said. "I'm still kind of like, you know, got to pinch yourself because it's all happening really fast."

Fans got a chance to meet the champ, and get an up close look at some of the prep that goes into a fight. The event has been a dream for TKO Boxing's James Dixon.

"To see this day, and to do it in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, it gives me chills," Dixon said. He also trains his son, Carlos.

There are plenty of tickets available for Saturday night's fights.

