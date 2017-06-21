Overturned semi causing traffic delays in Spaghetti Junction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - First responders are on the scene of an overturned semi truck that is causing traffic delays in Spaghetti Junction Wednesday evening.

MetroSafe confirmed that shortly before 6 p.m. the semi overturned on the ramp from the I-71 S and I-64 W ramp to southbound I-65. Both lanes are blocked by the vehicle.

No word on if the driver was injured.

The contents of the semi are also unknown but it has leaked fuel.

