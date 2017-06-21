Purchase Pkwy. NB ramp to I-24 blocked due to overturned log truck

The Purchase Parkway northbound ramp to Interstate 24 westbound is blocked by an overturned log truck on Wednesday, June 21.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is as Exit 25 in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Keith Todd with KYTC said a log truck overturned on ramp 52-B to the Purchase Parkway at Calvert City.

The estimated duration is 2-3 hours.

Northbound Purchase Parkway traffic looking to go westbound on I-24 may continue north on the parkway into Calvert City, make a turnabout and access the I-24 westbound lanes from the Purchase Parkway southbound lanes.

Northbound motorists on the Purchase Parkway may also self-detour via US 68 eastbound to I-24 at Reidland.

