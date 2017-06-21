Ellis Park media day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ellis Park media day

Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

With the start to the race season just two weeks away, Ellis Park rolled out its annual Media Day Tuesday afternoon.

One of the hot topics at this year's event was the emergence of the track as the cradle of Triple Crown competitors. 

