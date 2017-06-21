Pitino says NCAA 'penalized us beyond reason' in letter to supporters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville Basketball Coach Rick Pitino has written a letter to supporters, asking them to keep their spirits high in the wake of the Katina Powell sex scandal.

In the letter addressed to Friends of the Ville, a booster club, Pitino said the NCAA committee penalized the University "beyond reason for the charges that were presented against us" and he wanted to give fans "the truth and only truth."

"Billy Minardi Hall was built in memory of my best friend and brother-in-law who I lost on 9/11," Pitino said in the letter. "If I knew of anything that was going on there that would dishonor his name, that person would not be able to get out of town fast enough."

Pitino goes on to call his former assistant Andre McGee a liar, comparing his actions to that of Bernie Madoff and detailed the first phone conversation they had after Powell's book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" was released.

"There are no questions that I asked to even give me a small clue to what was going on. Security employees, managers, assistant coaches, fellow students and most importantly, Billy Minardi’s children, and my nephews, all lived in that dorm. They were all questioned by me, and not one had any suspicion of any inappropriate activities going on in that dormitory," Pitino said.

