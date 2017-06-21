Bear in fatal Alaska mauling killed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska wildlife officials say a black bear believed to have mauled a 16-year-old to death during a weekend mountain race has been shot and killed along with three other black bears.
State Fish and Game officials say the bear was killed Tuesday evening in the area south of Anchorage. The bear is believed responsible for the Sunday death of Patrick Cooper of Anchorage.
The three other bears were shot near the site of the mauling.
The teen was attacked after he got lost and veered off the trail during the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race.
The boy's body was found about at about 1,500 vertical feet (457 vertical meters), with the bear guarding the body. A park ranger shot the animal, but it ran away.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
