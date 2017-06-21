Lou City FC players pay special visit to kids at Norton Children's Hospital

McCabe was just one of a handful of Lou City FC players who visited Norton. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

The players presented several of the children with signed jerseys. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

Louisville City FC player Niall McCabe said he's thankful to Norton for helping to deliver his baby last month. (Source: WAVE 3 News, James Thomas)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City Football Club players set out to brighten the day of several sick children on Wednesday, with a visit to Norton Children's Hospital.

The players presented the kids with signed jerseys, and stuck around to play a few games.

Midfielder Niall McCabe said that being a new dad has changed his perspective on visiting the kids.

"These kids are probably going through a little bit of a tough time," McCabe said. "Personally, I have a lot to be thankful for, especially with Norton because they helped deliver my baby last month."

More than a dozen jockeys from Churchill Downs will visit the patients on Thursday. The visit is part of a 29-year partnership between the racing track and Norton.

