Lou City FC players pay special visit to kids at Norton Children - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lou City FC players pay special visit to kids at Norton Children's Hospital

Louisville City FC player Niall McCabe said he's thankful to Norton for helping to deliver his baby last month. (Source: WAVE 3 News, James Thomas) Louisville City FC player Niall McCabe said he's thankful to Norton for helping to deliver his baby last month. (Source: WAVE 3 News, James Thomas)
The players presented several of the children with signed jerseys. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News) The players presented several of the children with signed jerseys. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
McCabe was just one of a handful of Lou City FC players who visited Norton. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News) McCabe was just one of a handful of Lou City FC players who visited Norton. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City Football Club players set out to brighten the day of several sick children on Wednesday, with a visit to Norton Children's Hospital.

The players presented the kids with signed jerseys, and stuck around to play a few games.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Midfielder Niall McCabe said that being a new dad has changed his perspective on visiting the kids.

"These kids are probably going through a little bit of a tough time," McCabe said. "Personally, I have a lot to be thankful for, especially with Norton because they helped deliver my baby last month."

More than a dozen jockeys from Churchill Downs will visit the patients on Thursday. The visit is part of a 29-year partnership between the racing track and Norton.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly