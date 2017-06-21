Pig wrestling creates excitement, controversy in Harrison Co

Many are up in arms against one of the newest events at the Harrison County Fair. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) – Pig wrestling is one of the newest events at the Harrison County Fair, and it’s likely its most controversial.

Doug Henricksen is part of the county fair board.

"I think it's just a good spectator sport,” Henricksen said. "It's grown in size each year with more and more teams participating in it."

Fans like Derek Franks like the addition of the three-year-old event.

"It's pretty fun, pretty exciting," Franks said. "You get to see all the little ones out there enjoying it."

Ray Wilson is not part of the growing fan base.

"When the contest started, I dialed 9-1-1," Wilson said. "The 9-1-1 operator hung up on me."

Wilson and a handful of protestors argue it counts as torture or torment of an animal, which is illegal in the Harrison County Animal

Control ordinances.

"The pigs are being terrified for fun and games and that's animal cruelty in my opinion," Wilson said.

"They don't allow any torture of any type," Henricksen argued. "If they are, the team is disqualified."

"It's just like being out on the farm catching hogs that way," Franks said. "Only they just make a game out of it."

Wilson filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office and even a lawsuit but both were dismissed.

"What can you do when law enforcement does not enforce your own laws," Wilson said.

His lawyer said the case was dismissed without a hearing and they will continue to fight it.

"I think it's perfectly humane," Frank said. "We only enjoy it as a sport."

The legality may be as muddy as the pit the pigs run in, but the fair doesn't plan to stop the event anytime soon.

"It's just a lot of fun for everyone involved," Henricksen said.

