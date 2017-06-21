We Are Louisville launches with immigrant-friendly message

The launch party took place at Zanzabar in Germantown. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

All proceeds from the event will go toward local refugee and immigrant organizations. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The We Are Louisville campaign launched on Wednesday night, with a party at Zanzabar.

The local campaign mainly focuses on making Louisville a safe and welcoming place for refugees and immigrants.

Zanzabar is located in Germantown - a Louisville neighborhood settled by German immigrants.

The event was hosted by Define American, and all proceeds went toward local refugee and immigrant organizations, according to a news release.

Organizers told WAVE 3 News that it's important to send a message that Louisville is one city united.

"Amidst some forces in the federal government who would really rather have us divide from one another, fear one another, and even deport one another, we're coming together to say 'not here in Louisville'," Ryan Eller of the Define American organization said.

Now, organizers are inviting people to share their stories of adversity on the We Are Louisville Website. You can do so by clicking here.

