We Are Louisville launches with immigrant-friendly message

Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
The local campaign mainly focuses on making Louisville a safe and welcoming place for refugees and immigrants.More >>
The players presented the kids with signed jerseys, and stuck around to play a few games.More >>
UofL Basketball Coach Rick Pitino wrote a letter to supporters encouraging them to keep their spirits high and detailing is knowledge of events in the Katina Powell sex scandal.More >>
It's the first official day of summer 2017 and temperatures are expected to be in the 90s. Despite the yearly warning, there are a number of instances in WAVE Country and across the nation where children are left in hot cars. In many of those cases, things end tragically.
