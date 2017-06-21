Suspect wanted for shooting LMPD officer in foot taken into custody

The suspect was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted for the shooting an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department Wednesday night was taken into custody without incident about 12 hours later.



The officer was shot in the foot and is expected to be okay.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Kemmons Drive near Goldsmith Lane in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the officer had responded to a report of a suspicious man who was attempting to get into several doors on Kemmons Drive. The officer saw a man fitting the suspect's description and ordered him to stop. Conrad said the man ran from the officer, who chased him around a corner, and the fired on the policeman. It is unclear how many shots were fired.

Conrad said the officer, whose name has not been released, is being treated at University of Louisville Hospital. He has been with LMPD for more than three years.

In a Facebook post, Supporting Heroes, an organization that honors the service and sacrifice of public safety heroes, showed it gratitude for a "positive outcome."

Police said the suspect, who also has not been identified, had been hiding inside an apartment on Kemmons Drive since the shooting. He was led out of the building about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in handcuffs, put in the back of a police car and taken to Metro Corrections.

This story will be updated.

