Hockey great Dionne compliments Aly Raisman's legs on stage

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman endured an awkward moment on stage at the NHL awards show after Hall of Fame hockey star Marcel Dionne complimented her legs.
Raisman and Dionne were on stage together Wednesday night to present the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play. During their pre-award patter, Dionne praised Raisman's gymnastic success and then made a sweeping gesture toward Raisman, saying: "Look at those legs!"
The 23-year-old Raisman has long used her fame to fight body shaming among women and girls. Last month, she took to Twitter to criticize an airport security worker who questioned whether the two-time Olympic star was muscular enough to be a gymnast.
The 65-year-old Dionne played 18 NHL seasons with Detroit, Los Angeles and the New York Rangers, retiring in 1989.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
