Cindy downgraded to tropical depression

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.

The New Orleans area is experiencing flooding in connection with Cindy. Flooding has been a problem in the region because of the disorganized tropical system. (Source: NHC)

People sit in a car and watch the waves on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as weather from Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico, impacts the region in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(RNN) - The tropical system formerly known as Tropical Storm Cindy has been downgraded to a tropical depression, and as a result, the Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued.

Cindy was located 165 miles northwest of Morgan City, LA, at 10 a.m. CT Thursday. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and is moving north at 13 mph.

Cindy made landfall between Cameron, LA and Port Arthur, TX, early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy in Fort Morgan, AL, on Wednesday. The boy was playing with a large log in the surf when a strong wave slammed the log into his head, causing severe facial injuries and crushing his skull. The family, from Missouri, was vacationing in the area.

A state of emergency was declared in Alabama and Louisiana Wednesday, and portions of the Gulf Coast are under tornado watches and flash flood watches and warnings associated with Cindy.

Heavy rainfall due to Cindy to spread north and east thru Saturday. Life-threatening flash flooding remains a threat https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/onGDpPO5h6 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 22, 2017

The National Weather Service estimates that anywhere from 2 to 10 inches of rain has fallen along Gulf Coast

The center of the storm is expected to move into southeastern Arkansas and into Tennessee on Friday.

JUST IN: Neighbors tell us the wind blew some sort of debris onto a child causing injuries in Ft. Morgan..emergency crews are on scene #WBRC pic.twitter.com/owPfq2hQif — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) June 21, 2017

The high waves generated by Cindy prompted a distress call from a sinking shrimp trawler about 80 miles off the coast of Galveston early Wednesday. The Coast Guard lowered a dewatering pump to help pump out the boat and then escorted it safely back to Freeport, TX.

A waterspout came ashore in Biloxi, MS. The area experienced flooding and about 300 road closures, WLOX reported. Tornado warnings were also issued for counties in Mississippi.

Check out what Tropical Storm Cindy churned up in the Mississippi Sound @WLOX @WesWilliamsII @AndrewWilsonWX pic.twitter.com/h6OaRzPBp7 — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) June 21, 2017

The storm’s effects have been felt along a long swath of the coast because the storm is disorganized.

Spots from Louisiana west to the Florida Panhandle experienced flooding Wednesday and some spots of wind damage as bands of storms made their way onshore.

Fort Walton Beach, FL, experienced property damage and fallen trees from a possible tornado Wednesday morning.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches over eastern Texas, western and central Louisiana and southern and eastern Arkansas through Friday morning with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 8 inches over southern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama and western Florida Panhandle are expected through Friday morning as well.

The storm brings strong winds over the eastern part of the warning area, with storm surges of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected to begin and expand across parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

