Tornadoes spawned by Cindy's remnants cause damage in Birmingham, AL

Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.More >>
Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.More >>
Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.More >>
A Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 36-48 hours.More >>
A Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 36-48 hours.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.More >>