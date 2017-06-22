Tornadoes spawned by Cindy's remnants cause damage in Birmingham, AL

Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.

Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.

Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.

Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes.

The Latest: West Virginia bracing for remnants of Cindy

The Latest: West Virginia bracing for remnants of Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.

Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a tropical depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.

Severe weather still possible from lingering tropical depression

Severe weather still possible from lingering tropical depression

People sit in a car and watch the waves on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as weather from Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico, impacts the region in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A tornado possibly hit Ensley, AL as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy made its way through Alabama. (Source: WBRC)

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Cindy has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but the dangerous storm is still causing major damage in the Southeast U.S.

Urban, densely populated areas near Birmingham, Alabama's largest city, have taken significant damage.

Businesses in Ensley, AL, which is west of Birmingham in Jefferson County, AL, took significant damage after a tornado touched down.

A viewer of WBRC tweeted an image of what appears to be a tornado touching down in the Ensley area.

Another tweeted images of a demolished KFC restaurant in Fairfield, which is also a western suburb of Birmingham.

An employee of a liquor store in Farifield suffered injuries according to WBRC. The store was destroyed.

The city tweeted that crews are searching the areas now before taking cover again.Wide areas are without power and stoplights are not working. People are being warned to stay off the road.

The city and surrounding area remain under tornado warning.

Damage of Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Fairfield. Ctsy: Josie Smith pic.twitter.com/kQpEmTj8x7 — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) June 22, 2017

Primary search in Ensley shows no casualties. After secondary search, crews will shelter. — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) June 22, 2017

Cindy made landfall between Cameron, LA and Port Arthur, TX, early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy vacationing in Fort Morgan, AL, on Wednesday.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said Nolan McCabe of St. Louis was playing with a large log in the surf outside of a condo when a strong wave slammed the log into his head, causing severe facial injuries and crushing his skull. He died at the scene.

A state of emergency was declared in Alabama and Louisiana Wednesday, and portions of the Gulf Coast are under tornado watches and flash flood watches and warnings associated with Cindy.

Heavy rainfall due to Cindy to spread north and east thru Saturday. Life-threatening flash flooding remains a threat https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/onGDpPO5h6 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 22, 2017

The National Weather Service estimates that anywhere from 2 to 10 inches of rain has fallen along Gulf Coast, and flooding has been reported Thursday throughout the Gulf Coast, including in New Orleans, Cameron, LA, Ocean Springs, MS, and Spanish Fort, AL.

The center of the storm is expected to move into southeastern Arkansas and into Tennessee on Friday.

JUST IN: Neighbors tell us the wind blew some sort of debris onto a child causing injuries in Ft. Morgan..emergency crews are on scene #WBRC pic.twitter.com/owPfq2hQif — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) June 21, 2017

The high waves generated by Cindy prompted a distress call from a sinking shrimp trawler about 80 miles off the coast of Galveston early Wednesday. The Coast Guard lowered a dewatering pump to help pump out the boat and then escorted it safely back to Freeport, TX.

A waterspout came ashore in Biloxi, MS, causing damage. The area experienced flooding and road closures, WLOX reported.

The storm’s effects have been felt along a long swath of the coast because the storm is disorganized.

Check out what Tropical Storm Cindy churned up in the Mississippi Sound @WLOX @WesWilliamsII @AndrewWilsonWX pic.twitter.com/h6OaRzPBp7 — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) June 21, 2017

Spots from Louisiana west to the Florida Panhandle experienced flooding Wednesday and some spots of wind damage as bands of storms made their way onshore.

Fort Walton Beach, FL, experienced property damage and fallen trees from a possible tornado Wednesday morning.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches over eastern Texas, western and central Louisiana and southern and eastern Arkansas through Friday morning with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 8 inches over southern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama and western Florida Panhandle are expected through Friday morning as well.

The storm brings strong winds over the eastern part of the warning area, with storm surges of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected to begin and expand across parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.