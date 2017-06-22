Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in southwest Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.

People sit in a car and watch the waves on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as weather from Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico, impacts the region in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Cameron, LA and Port Arthur, TX, early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Cindy was located 30 miles west-southwest of Lake Charles, LA, at 4 a.m. CT Thursday. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and is moving north at 12 mph.

The storm claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy in Fort Morgan, AL, on Wednesday. The boy was playing with a large log in the surf when a strong wave slammed the log into his head, causing severe facial injuries and crushing his skull. The family, from Missouri, was vacationing in the area.

Advisory #11 issued on Tropical Storm Cindy. Cindy makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana. Flash flooding still a threat. pic.twitter.com/zUnyxEbz55 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 22, 2017

A tropical storm warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, TX, to Grand Isle, LA.

A state of emergency was declared in Alabama and Louisiana Wednesday, and portions of the Gulf Coast are under tornado watches and flash flood watches and warnings associated with Cindy.

The National Weather Service estimates that anywhere from 2 to 10 inches of rain has fallen along Gulf Coast

Cindy is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later Thursday. The center of the storm is expected to move into southeastern Arkansas and into Tennessee on Friday.

JUST IN: Neighbors tell us the wind blew some sort of debris onto a child causing injuries in Ft. Morgan..emergency crews are on scene #WBRC pic.twitter.com/owPfq2hQif — Josh Gauntt (@joshg_TV) June 21, 2017

The high waves generated by Cindy prompted a distress call from a sinking shrimp trawler about 80 miles off the coast of Galveston early Wednesday. The Coast Guard lowered a dewatering pump to help pump out the boat and then escorted it safely back to Freeport, TX.

A waterspout came ashore in Biloxi, MS. The area experienced flooding and about 300 road closures, WLOX reported. Tornado warnings were also issued for counties in Mississippi.

Check out what Tropical Storm Cindy churned up in the Mississippi Sound @WLOX @WesWilliamsII @AndrewWilsonWX pic.twitter.com/h6OaRzPBp7 — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) June 21, 2017

The storm’s effects have been felt along a long swath of the coast because the storm is disorganized.

Spots from Louisiana west to the Florida Panhandle experienced flooding Wednesday and some spots of wind damage as bands of storms made their way onshore.

Fort Walton Beach, FL, experienced property damage and fallen trees from a possible tornado Wednesday morning.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches over eastern Texas, western and central Louisiana and southern and eastern Arkansas through Friday morning with some spots getting as much as 12 inches of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may occur.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 8 inches over southern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama and western Florida Panhandle are expected through Friday morning as well.

The storm brings strong winds over the eastern part of the warning area, with storm surges of 1 to 3 feet and some tornadoes.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected to begin and expand across parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

