Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in southwest Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Webster's Farmers business building was heavily damaged by the storms, with most of the roof caving in. Another storage building was also damaged.More >>
Webster's Farmers business building was heavily damaged by the storms, with most of the roof caving in. Another storage building was also damaged.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Photos from tropical weather in south Louisiana in June.More >>
Photos from tropical weather in south Louisiana in June.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.More >>