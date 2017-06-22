Identity released of body recovered from Green River

Authorities have released the name of the woman whose body was recovered from the Green River in Muhlenberg County.

Emergency responders were called to the boat ramp on River Road just outside Central City Wednesday morning.

Someone told the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the sheriff's office they saw a woman in a car at the top of the ramp, and the car had started moving toward the water.

It took a few hours for search and rescue to recover the car.

The sheriff's office says the woman has been identified has Debra Gamble, of Calumet City, IL.

At this time, authorities do not suspect any foul play in Gamble's death.

