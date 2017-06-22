Judge hears update on Ferguson, Justice Department agreement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge in St. Louis is set to hear an update on the progress Ferguson, Missouri, has made in its agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The St. Louis suburb has been under scrutiny since the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014. Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by white Ferguson officer Darren Wilson during a street confrontation, leading to months of unrest.

Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned. But the Justice Department found patterns of racial bias and profiling in Ferguson's police and courts.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry signed off on an agreement between the city and the department in April 2016 that calls for significant changes in police and court procedures. The hearing begins at 2 p.m. CDT Thursday.

