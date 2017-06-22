Boston renaming street after retired Red Sox player Ortiz

BOSTON (AP) - Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is getting a street named in his honor in Boston, joining the bridge already named after him in the city.
Mayor Marty Walsh, Red Sox brass, Boston public school students as well as the man known as Big Papi himself are scheduled to attend Thursday's ceremony.
The mayor's office says a street near Fenway Park currently known as Yawkey Way Extension will be renamed David Ortiz Drive.
Ortiz retired last season after a 20-year major league career, including 14 years in Boston. The designated hitter helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004.
The Red Sox are scheduled to retire Ortiz's No. 34 on Friday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
