Suspect charged in 1 of 2 sexual assaults and robberies near UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in one of two sexual assaults and robberies near the University of Louisville campus.

According to an arrest warrant, Darryl W. Collier, 48, approached a woman who was walking about 6:20 a.m. on June 14 on South Fourth Street at Industry Boulevard. The woman told police Collier asked her for money. When she told him she had no money, Collier allegedly grabbed her by the shoulder, told her he had a gun and threatened to shoot her in the head. He then groped her breasts and vagina over her clothing and took a laptop computer from her bag, investigators said.

The victim was able to identify Collier through a photo pack provided by police.

Collier is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree robbery.

So far, he has not been charged with a similar crime that happened about 8 a.m. on June 15 near M and Rodman streets. Police said electronics were stolen from the victim of that crime, as well.

