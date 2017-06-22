June 21, 2017

Crestwood Animal Hospital

Dr. Jerry Suddeth, DVM with Crestwood Animal Hospital discussed Canine Flu and took viewer calls.

Canine Influenza or Canine Flu

Caused by Canine influenza virus

Highly contagious (during 2-4 day incubation period and showing no signs of illness)

Direct contact, nasal secretions

Barking, coughing, sneezing

Contaminated surfaces, food/water bowls, collars/leashes

Kennels, dog parks, humans with infected dogs can spread to other dogs

Symptoms of Canine Flu can mimic those of Kennel Cough

Persistent cough, thick nasal discharge

Fever of 104-105

Lethargy, eye discharge, reduced appetite

Can lead to pneumonia

Dogs recover within 2-3 weeks

