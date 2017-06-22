June 21, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

June 21, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Crestwood Animal Hospital

Dr. Jerry Suddeth, DVM with Crestwood Animal Hospital discussed Canine Flu and took viewer calls.

Canine Influenza or Canine Flu
Caused by Canine influenza virus
Highly contagious (during 2-4 day incubation period and showing no signs of illness)
Direct contact, nasal secretions
Barking, coughing, sneezing
Contaminated surfaces, food/water bowls, collars/leashes
Kennels, dog parks, humans with infected dogs can spread to other dogs

Symptoms of Canine Flu can mimic those of Kennel Cough
Persistent cough, thick nasal discharge
Fever of 104-105
Lethargy, eye discharge, reduced appetite
Can lead to pneumonia
Dogs recover within 2-3 weeks
CrestwoodVetHospital.com

Humane Society of Oldham County

2417 S. HWY 53, La Grange, KY
(502) 222-7537
humanesocietyoldhamcounty.com

