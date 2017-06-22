June 21, 2017

Crestwood Animal Hospital
Dr. Jerry Suddeth, DVM with Crestwood Animal Hospital discussed Canine Flu and took viewer calls.
Canine Influenza or Canine Flu
Caused by Canine influenza virus
Highly contagious (during 2-4 day incubation period and showing no signs of illness)
Direct contact, nasal secretions
Barking, coughing, sneezing
Contaminated surfaces, food/water bowls, collars/leashes
Kennels, dog parks, humans with infected dogs can spread to other dogs
Symptoms of Canine Flu can mimic those of Kennel Cough
Persistent cough, thick nasal discharge
Fever of 104-105
Lethargy, eye discharge, reduced appetite
Can lead to pneumonia
Dogs recover within 2-3 weeks
