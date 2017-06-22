Suspect in Nightingale Rd. shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of two men wanted for the shooting of a man during an argument has been arrested.

Louisville Metro police took Shane Ashley Lowell, 37, of Louisville, into custody June 21 on a warrant charging him with assault.

The shooting happened June 5 at an apartment in the 1400 block of Nightingale Road, according to an arrest warrant. As the argument escalated, Lowell pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

The warrant then says the third person present dragged the victim out of the apartment and left him at the top of the stairs.

The victim, along with several neighbors, called police.

The wounded man underwent surgery at University of Louisville Hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Lowell is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.

