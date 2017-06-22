I-24 in McCracken Co., KY reopened after crash

A 23-year-old is using sewing to overcome tragedy and inspire others.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.
Jaime Hatfield is the paint angel who comes to visit the adult day care. On Thursday, she brought hand-drawn owls for the clients to paint.
Stephen Kasey, 47, is facing several charges, including unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, and trafficking in a controlled substance.
A 46-year veteran of various leadership roles at the University of Louisville is fighting back after the UofL Foundation Board told her late Wednesday that she would be fired in a matter of hours.
