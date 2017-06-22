I-24 in McCracken Co., KY reopened after crash

Interstate 24 is open after a crash near the 13 mile marker in McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday, June 22.

According to McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden, a car went off into an embankment near the 13.5 mile marker. That's near the Clarks River Bridge.

Eastbound traffic on I-24 was restricted to one lane.

Sheriff Hayden said he does not believe this crash is weather related.

