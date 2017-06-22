Portion of I-24 in McCracken Co., KY closed because of a traffic crash

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden advises that people avoid the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 13 mile marker because of a wreck.

According to Sheriff Hayden, a car went off into an embankment near the 13.5 mile marker. That's near the Clarks River Bridge. He said there is a pretty significant traffic back up.

Eastbound traffic on I-24 has been restricted to one lane.

Drivers can self-detour via Exit 11 through Paducah and Reidland, depending on your destination.

The estimated duration of the closure is two to three hours.

Sheriff Hayden said he does not believe this crash is weather related.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.