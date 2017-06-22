Man charged with stealing, selling smartphone of comatose woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman in a coma awakened to find her cell phone had been stolen.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Tyler W. Miller, 27, of Louisville, is charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

On May 30, Miller went to University of Louisville Hospital visit the victim, who had been placed into a medically-induced coma. An arrest warrant says that Miller took the unconscious woman's iPhone 7 during the visit.

After awakening from the coma and discovering the phone missing, the victim contacted eco-ATM and was told the phone had been sold at an eco-ATM at the Portland Kroger, located at 520 N. 29th Street. Louisville Metro police were able to obtain the transaction ticket for the sale of the phone, along with photos of Miller and his Kentucky-issued ID.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect in Nightingale Rd. shooting arrested

+ Grand jury clears David Yates in alleged assault case

+ Real Time Crime Center helps police trace gun to convicted felon

The phone was recovered.

Miller is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown after an arrest there for possession of meth and shoplifting. Kentucky State Police served Miller with the Louisville warrant.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.