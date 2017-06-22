UofL Foundation Board fires Ramsey's former chief of staff

A 23-year-old is using sewing to overcome tragedy and inspire others.More >>
A 23-year-old is using sewing to overcome tragedy and inspire others.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
A 46-year veteran of various leadership roles at the University of Louisville is fighting back after the UofL Foundation Board told her late Wednesday that she would be fired in a matter of hours.More >>
A 46-year veteran of various leadership roles at the University of Louisville is fighting back after the UofL Foundation Board told her late Wednesday that she would be fired in a matter of hours.More >>
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 3200 block of Kemmons Drive.More >>
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 3200 block of Kemmons Drive.More >>
An arrest warrant says Tyler W. Miller went to University of Louisville Hospital visit the victim, who had been placed into a medically-induced coma.More >>
An arrest warrant says Tyler W. Miller went to University of Louisville Hospital visit the victim, who had been placed into a medically-induced coma.More >>