UofL Foundation Board fires Ramsey's former chief of staff

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 46-year veteran of various leadership roles at the University of Louisville is fighting back after the UofL Foundation Board told her late Wednesday that she would be fired in a matter of hours.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Kathleen Smith served as chief of staff to former UofL president James Ramsey. She was appointed by Ramsey to the position of chief administrative officer (CAO) of the foundation just days before Ramsey resigned from the university under pressure in July 2016.

The contract for Smith's new position assured her six months of administrative leave at her chief of staff salary plus deferred compensation if she was pushed out of the foundation. She cashed in just two months later when the foundation's board of trustees put Smith on paid administrative leave two weeks after her retirement from the university.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Open records: Ramsey extended Smith's appointment 6 days before resigning

+ UofL board member: Audit 'paints disturbing picture'

+ Ramsey, UofL respond after auditor blasts foundation's finances

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon seemed to question the legitimacy of Smith's appointment as CAO of the UofL Foundation in a 59-page report he released in mid-December.

Meanwhile, a private audit of the UofL Foundation Board, the results of which were made public earlier this month, found that Smith repeatedly tried to hide information pertaining to questionable practices, such as the trading of UofL salary increases for the use of foundation properties.

On Thursday, attorney Ann Oldfather said in a written statement on Smith's behalf that Smith's termination "is a breach of Kathleen's contract with the Foundation, but worse it is a cowardly failure to stand behind fully transparent salary and compensation decisions that would never be questioned were she one of the highly-compensated men on ... these boards."

Oldfather, who referred to her client as a "fall girl," went on to say, "Many members of these Boards, whose work has been for private rather than public good, have benefitted (sic) far beyond the compensation earned by this phenomenally hard-working woman. There is no way it was a crime, or a breach of duty, to pay Kathleen what she was promised and what she so clearly deserved."

UofL Foundation Interim Executive Director Keith Sherman released a brief statement about Smith's status on Thursday. It reads, "Kathleen Smith is no longer employed by the University of Louisville Foundation. We will have no further comment on the matter."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.