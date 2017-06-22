No 'tapes:' Trump says he did not record meetings with Comey

(RNN) - President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump tweeted.

The president raised the possibility of recordings last month, shortly after he fired Comey. He tweeted May 12, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Trump and his spokespeople have fielded questions since the initial tweet but never given a clear answer on whether there were "tapes." The House intelligence committee sent a letter demanding any recordings be turned over for the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump's campaign colluded.

The president said June 9 at a news conference that he would tell people about the recordings "maybe sometime in the very near future."

Under a law created after Watergate, all presidential recordings are public property, and destroying them would be a crime. The Associated Press reported Thursday that the hint of "tapes" follows a pattern from Trump's career, including a 2011 claim that he would reveal information he discovered about President Barack Obama's birth certificate - he never came forward with anything.

Comey testified before the Senate intelligence committee June 8, saying he wrote memos detailing private meetings with Trump, for fear the president would later lie about the discussions. He also accused the White House of spreading lies about him and the FBI.

The former FBI director said Trump had asked for a pledge of loyalty while asking if Comey wanted to keep his job. He also said Trump told him he "hoped" he would drop the bureau's case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which Comey said he interpreted as a directive, albeit one he did not follow.

He said he turned over the memos to Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation. He also said he gave a memo of the Flynn talk to a friend to pass along to the media, in response to the president's tweet on possible recordings.

He was fired by Trump on May 9. Nominated by President Barack Obama, Comey was confirmed in 2013 by a 93-1 vote in the Senate.

Comey found out about his dismissal, which was delivered in a letter to FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, while watching TV during a trip to the Los Angeles office.

The move raised questions from members of both parties. Multiple members of the Trump campaign and/or administration had ties to Russia, including Paul Manafort, Carter Page, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Roger Stone, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Flynn.

Trump has repeatedly denied there was any collusion with Russia, and he stated Comey told him personally that the president was not under investigation, which Comey confirmed in his testimony.

The administration also gave multiple explanations as to why the FBI director was removed. Spokespeople, including Vice President Mike Pence, initially said the firing was based on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Among other things, Rosenstein criticized Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Trump refuted his own team's claims in an NBC News interview later in the week, saying he was going to fire Comey no matter what recommendation DOJ officials made.

The president said "the Russia thing" was a deciding factor for him in dismissing Comey.

