Family of grandmother killed by alligator sues nursing home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A nursing home in South Carolina is being sued after a 90-year-old woman walked away from the facility last year and was killed by an alligator.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the lawsuit filed this week seeks damages of more than $10,000. The lawsuit says Bonnie Walker walked away from Brookdale Senior Living center shortly after midnight July 27, but employees didn't discover that she was missing until seven hours later.
Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten says investigators think Walker slipped or fell into a pond and an alligator attacked her.
The suit was filed by Walker's granddaughter, Stephanie Walker Weaver. It says Brookdale failed to adequately monitor Walker or conduct a timely search.
Brookdale didn't immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>