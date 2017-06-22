Oldham Co. man accused of drugging, raping underage girls appears in court

Stephen Kasey is facing serious charges following an 18-month stretch where he allegedly traded drugs for sex with underage girls.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County man accused of drugging and raping underage girls was arraigned in court on Thursday.

Stephen Kasey, 47, is facing several charges, including unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

According to his arrest report, Kasey invited teen girls over to his La Grange home from November 2015 to April 2017, and offered them drugs. Once he built relationships with the girls, he then persuaded them to have sex with him, the report said.

The Oldham County Circuit Court Clerk's Office told WAVE 3 News that Kasey has been appointed a public defender.

His bond is currently set at $10,000. In the event that Kasey is able to post bond, he will be ordered to have no contact with the victim, any juveniles, or the co-defendant, his son Tristen.

Kasey is scheduled to be in court for his next pre-trial conference on July 27.

