Woman donates time, art skills to Louisville adult day care

On Thursday, the adult day care clients were able to paint hand-drawn owls with watercolor paints. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Adults who have disabilities that won’t allow them to stay home alone often seek the assistance of an adult day care.

The adult day care on Wilma Avenue, just off Preston Highway, does just that for several folks in the community. However, there’s one thing that the clients there look forward to every week.



Jaime Hatfield is the paint angel who comes to visit the adult day care. On Thursday, she brought hand-drawn owls for the clients to paint. Using water colors, the clients had a blast, coating the owl in beautiful colors.

“They banter like brothers but when they have that paint brush in their hand, they are focused,” Hatfield said, referring to a group of four guys sitting at a table.



Hatfield was right. Among the four men was Willie, who comes to day care every day. He was a total social butterfly; he had no barriers up, and just enjoys chatting.

Willie said he loves coming to day care to hang out with friends. He also said he loves painting - a new found talent.

“I didn’t even know how great they would be at the art therapy program,” Leah Smith, owner of the adult day care, said. “He’s really excelled at it.”

Hatfield said that’s precisely why she loves coming to the day care each week.

“I feel like I need to share it with those who don’t get it in their lives as often as they need to,” Hatfield said.

This is also why she donates her time.

“Really, it’s almost selfish," Hatfield said. "I get joy out of their involvement and their joy, and them thanking me every time I’m here.”



