Ai Miyazato relaxed on course in final season on LPGA Tour

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) - Ai Miyazato has known for 10 months that this season would be her last on the LPGA Tour.
The former world No. 1 from Japan is more relaxed entering this week's NW Arkansas Championship after announcing her retirement last month.
It's the first tournament in the U.S. for the 32-year-old Miyazato since making her retirement official. It's also the site of her last LPGA Tour win - a final-round comeback victory at Pinnacle Country Club in 2012.
World No. 2 Lydia Ko is the defending champion at the event, which also features former No. 1 and local favorite Stacy Lewis.
Lewis won the event in 2014 and played in college at the nearby University of Arkansas.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
