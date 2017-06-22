Woman injured, man arrested after two-car crash in Graves Co., KY

A 23-year-old is using sewing to overcome tragedy and inspire others.More >>
A 23-year-old is using sewing to overcome tragedy and inspire others.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Madison, who likes to go by Maddie, somehow manages to smile through her pain. The 9-year-old, weighing only 35 pounds, has been suffering from a type of Leukodystrophy since she was 3 months old.More >>
Wynn was initially arrested for methamphetamine possession, tampering with evidence, and receiving stolen property under $500, according to court documents.More >>
Wynn was initially arrested for methamphetamine possession, tampering with evidence, and receiving stolen property under $500, according to court documents.More >>
Hit-and-miss showers tonight will follow afternoon downpours Thursday across WAVE Country.More >>
Hit-and-miss showers tonight will follow afternoon downpours Thursday across WAVE Country.More >>
The shooting happened June 5. The victim was hit multiple times.More >>
The shooting happened June 5. The victim was hit multiple times.More >>