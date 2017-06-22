Cubs Send Former IU Star, Schwarber to Minors

MIAMI (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have demoted struggling slugger Kyle Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa.
Schwarber, the fourth overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft, is batting just .171 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs in 64 games. There was no immediate announcement of a corresponding move.
Schwarber made his major league debut in 2015 and hit .246 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs in 69 games. He missed most of last season with a leg injury after a frightening outfield collision, then returned in October to help the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908.
Chicago is 36-35 heading into Thursday night's game at Miami.
