Police: Woman faked constipation, seizure to delay arrest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman faces numerous charges after officers said she faked being constipated, and told them she "had to poop," to avoid being arrested at a local hospital.

Stacy Wynn, 40, was notified on Wednesday that she would be arrested upon discharge from University of Louisville Hospital.

Wynn was initially arrested for methamphetamine possession, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property under $500, according to court documents.

Before bring released from University, Wynn asked officers to use the bathroom. She was in the bathroom for more than an hour, claiming constipation, her arrest report said.

That's when an officer began his countdown to convince Wynn to leave the restroom, giving the accused offender one minute to exit and return to her hospital bed. The report said the officer warned Wynn she could be charged with resisting arrest if she did not comply.

Medical staff, with assistance from an officer, entered the restroom in an attempt to remove Wynn, when she began to fake a seizure. She was then sedated by medical staff.

It took two LMPD officers, and another five LMDC officers, to get Wynn into the police car during the discharge, the report said.

