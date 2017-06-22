Authorities: Ricocheted bullet meant for dog killed teen boy

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) - A deputy's bullet that was fired at a charging pit bull apparently ricocheted off the ground and hit and killed a 17-year-old boy who had been helping to restrain the dog, authorities said Thursday.
The dog, which belonged to the boy's neighbor, had already bitten one of the deputies and the teen had restrained it behind the apartment complex when it broke loose and charged again, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.
Deputies shot and wounded the dog when it was about 10 feet away, then chased it as it tried to run back behind the building, officials said. Only then did they see that the boy, who had been standing about 40 feet away, had also remerged from behind the building and had been hit in the chest by a so-called "skip round" that had ricocheted off the pavement. He died at a hospital about an hour later.
Sheriff's Capt. Christopher Bergner called it an "extremely, extremely unfortunate incident."
The deputy that had been bitten was also hit by a fragment that had struck the ground but had only minor injuries, officials said.
Animal control planned to euthanize the dog.
Sheriff's officials said in a statement and at a news conference that they found evidence of several shots having ricocheted off the ground, and concluded that one of those most likely killed the teen.
They did not elaborate further, and a message left with one of the homicide detectives on the case was not immediately returned.
The deputies had been called to the Palmdale complex at about 3:45 a.m. with complaints of a loud party.
Amber Alcantar, an aunt who also lives in the complex, told the Los Angeles Times that her nephew's name was Armando Garcia, a student at R. Rex Parris High School in Palmdale. She said a friend of her nephew came knocking on her door frantically looking for the boy's mother.
"Obviously something was wrong," Alcantar said.
She and the boy's mother went to two different hospitals looking for him, but could not find Garcia and returned home before learning he had died.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
Three-judge federal appeals panel affirms that Wisconsin inmate featured in 'Making a Murderer' series was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.More >>
Three-judge federal appeals panel affirms that Wisconsin inmate featured in 'Making a Murderer' series was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continueMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White HouseMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 statesMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquittedMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Montana Republican Greg Gianforte is set to be sworn in as the newest member of Congress _ a month after he body slammed a reporter who asked him a question about the GOP health care billMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House raceMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm electionsMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>
A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivityMore >>